Benev Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.5 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $41.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at $2.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEVFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEVFF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.