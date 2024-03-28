Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $276.1 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.97.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.