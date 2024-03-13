Artesian Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.7 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $98.9 million.

Artesian Resources shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.02, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARTNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARTNA

