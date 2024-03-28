Arcadia Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2.10 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.48 per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14 million, or $11.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.3 million.

