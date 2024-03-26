APY vs. Interest Rate: What’s the Difference?

The APY and the interest rate are two key figures to know when storing money in a savings account or…

The APY and the interest rate are two key figures to know when storing money in a savings account or other interest-earning bank account.

Both are expressed as percentages, but an account’s APY gives you the full picture of how much interest you can earn on your money.

What Is an Interest Rate?

An interest rate is the amount of money — expressed as a percentage, such as 3.5% — that a bank or credit union pays you to use the money you’ve deposited.

Banks and credit unions set interest rates for savings and other deposit accounts, which are influenced by the benchmark rates set by the Federal Reserve.

What Is APY?

APY refers to how much interest a savings account, certificate of deposit, money market account, checking account or other type of deposit account earns in one year.

An account’s APY includes compound interest, or “interest on interest.” All banks pay compound interest. This represents the total interest you earn both on the funds you’ve deposited and the interest you’ve gained in previous cycles. So, the higher the APY is on a bank or credit union account, the more interest you stand to gain.

Banks and credit unions generally display account APYs on their websites, advertisements and marketing materials. This information enables savers to an apples-to-apples comparison of how much interest they stand to earn across various financial products and institutions.

What Is the Difference Between APY and Interest Rate?

How the interest is applied to your account determines the key difference between the interest rate and the APY.

The interest rate is the percentage of interest applied to your balance during a certain period, such as each day or each month. APY represents the total interest you can expect to earn over a year by factoring in how frequently the interest compounds.

When you multiply the interest rate by the balance in a bank account, you come up with the basic interest rate. Let’s say your account balance is $10,000 and you don’t deposit any more money into the account. If the interest rate is 3.50% and compounds yearly, the total interest you’d accumulate after one year would be $350, giving you a balance of $10,350.

Now, let’s look at the same pool of money if the interest compounds daily. If you don’t add to or withdraw from that pot of money and the interest rate stays at 3.50%, you will have earned $356.18 in interest for an end balance of $10,356.18; an extra $6.18 compared to an account that doesn’t compound over the course of the year. This is because you’ll have earned interest on those little bits of interest that have been applied to the balance throughout the year, in addition to the starting balance.

You can use a savings calculator to determine how much your balance will grow based on your account’s APY. The table below shows how different compounding rates would affect savings over 10 years if the interest rate is 3.50% and the starting principle is $10,000. When you’re looking for a place to park your savings, skip the basic interest rate and look at the APY. Because it includes compound interest, the APY provides the broader picture of how much interest you can expect to earn.

What to Look for When Shopping for Savings Accounts

While the APY and interest rate are important factors in choosing a savings account, you should also look at:

— Minimum deposit. Would you be required to make a minimum deposit to open a savings account that you’re eyeing? A minimum deposit might not be a dealbreaker unless the amount of the initial deposit is high. Your best bet: Search for a savings account with no minimum initial deposit.

— Minimum balance. Would you be required to keep a certain amount of money in your account? In some cases, a financial institution might demand that you maintain a minimum balance to score the best interest rates. If possible, select a savings account with no minimum balance requirement.

— Compounding rate. Does the interest compound daily, monthly or quarterly? More frequent compounding is more beneficial to you.

— Fees. Would you end up paying a bunch of fees that would eat into the interest that you’d earned? Ideally, you should pick a savings account with low or no fees.

— ATMs. If a savings account provides an ATM card, how much access would you have to fee-free ATMs in the bank’s or credit union’s network?

— Branches. Are you OK doing business solely online? Or do you want to be able to visit a physical branch? The answer to these questions may help determine which savings account you pick.

— Customer service. What is the bank’s or credit union’s reputation for providing good (or bad) customer service?

APY vs. Interest Rate: What’s the Difference? originally appeared on usnews.com