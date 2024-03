THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders says he doesn’t have support of likely coalition partners to become…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders says he doesn’t have support of likely coalition partners to become Dutch premier.

