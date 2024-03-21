Amprius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.8 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.96. A year ago, they were trading at $5.09.

