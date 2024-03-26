Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a loss of $41.8 million in…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a loss of $41.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.12 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $108.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.9 million, or $2.04 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $422.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.76. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

