Allied Gaming & Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The company posted revenue of $179.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 92 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGAE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.