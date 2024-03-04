AeroVironment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.9…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $186.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.7 million.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.69 to $2.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $710 million.

AeroVironment shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $130.74, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

