Advice for High Schoolers Considering Law School

Many lawyers have dreamed of practicing law since they were young, sparked by reading legal thrillers, watching courtroom dramas, admiring attorney role models or interning in legal offices.

There is no need to decide in high school, or even in college, whether to pursue law school. Like many applicants, I was a senior in college when I decided to apply, and I submitted my applications during a gap year after graduation. Some applicants decide even later in their career.

But if you are an ambitious high schooler aiming for a legal career, here are some tips on actions to take and pitfalls to avoid to improve your chance of ultimate admission to a law school of your choice.

Take Classes to Build Study Skills in Reading, Writing and Research

Legal specializations vary widely. Some lawyers duke it out in high-pressure trials while others collaborate with partners to negotiate transactions or assist businesses and other clients.

No matter what kind of attorney you aim to become, few skills are more foundational than research and writing. Close analysis of text is not only essential to law, it is crucial to mastering the LSAT.

Many aspiring lawyers hone their reading and writing skills in college classes, but it’s a good idea to start strengthening these skills in high school.

An academic head start will help you achieve high college grades from the get go, which is important because undergraduate GPA is a deciding factor in law school admissions.

If your high school offers Advanced Placement classes, these can be especially helpful for your law school application. They typically appear on your college transcript if accepted by your undergraduate institution, in which case law schools will see you have taken them.

Consider taking college classes while in high school if you have the opportunity to do so, perhaps through a dual enrollment program or at a local college. Take them seriously, because you will be obligated to submit these transcripts to law schools even if you don’t receive credit for them from your undergraduate institution.

Explore a Wide Range of Subjects

While law school applicants commonly gravitate toward the humanities and social sciences, law schools don’t particularly favor those who major in law-related subjects. Few colleges offer a formal prelaw program, and being a prelaw major is by no means necessary for law school.

Indeed, students who major in STEM fields may stand out more as law applicants, as attorneys increasingly grapple with issues of science and technology.

Ultimately, it’s best to major in the field in which you most excel. And the sooner you figure this out, the better. This means that high school is an ideal time to explore diverse subjects and find your academic strengths.

Take Part in Extracurricular Activities

Law schools like to see applicants who show skills like leadership and collaboration through community service or participation in campus organizations.

These experiences do not have to be law-related, like debate club or political activism. There are many ways to volunteer in your community.

That said, the activities that would most boost your law school application would be hands-on experience in the realm of law, such as summer jobs or internships in law firms or government offices, which could help you secure relevant work experiences during or after college.

Stay Focused on College

While it’s laudable to think ahead to your law school candidacy, in high school your efforts should be directed towards nearer-term goals. Make the most of your classes and study well for the standardized tests needed to get into college.

Thinking about your long-term career path can be motivating, but don’t let it become a distraction. Avoid overextension and burnout.

Dream big, but don’t lose perspective. Maintaining a balance between classes and competing responsibilities, along with social activities, hobbies and healthy habits that sustain your energy over the long term will be key to keeping your law school candidacy on track.

Spending your time wisely in high school can help you succeed in college, but there is little you could do to fall off track as a law school applicant. There will be plenty of time ahead to close the distance between you and your dreams of a legal career.

