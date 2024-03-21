AAR: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14 million.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $567.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $567.6 million.

AAR shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.92, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

