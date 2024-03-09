9 Free Services to Take Advantage of Now

When you need to be careful with money, taking advantage of what’s available at no cost to you is powerful.…

When you need to be careful with money, taking advantage of what’s available at no cost to you is powerful. Reducing expenses this way can help alleviate financial stress brought on by inflation.

Higher prices on goods and services have caused most Americans to make major adjustments to their budgets. According to a 2024 Wells Fargo Money Study, the state of the economy has caused 67% of respondents to cut back on spending.

Free things can expand or refine your budget and help you get the most out of life, even when cash isn’t tight. Here are nine that you can get online or in person:

1. Credit Card Benefits

Most credit cards come with plenty of free perks, so log in to your account and review your list of benefits. Odds are there are at least a few that will replace the things you normally pay for.

For example, you can save yourself the checked bag fee (often up to $40 per piece) if your travel card includes it. Your card may also provide you with annual passes to expensive airport lounges, and credits for things like Uber and Lyft, streaming services, food and beverages at the airport and on the plane, TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Buying travel insurance may be a waste if your account includes it. You may be covered in case of delayed, lost or damaged luggage; trip delays and cancellations; and medical treatment — all without having to pay for a separate policy.

Other cards come with valuable extras, such as Bank of America’s Museums on Us program, which grants credit and debit card holders free general admission at participating museums on the first full weekend of the month.

2. Items and Programs at Your Public Library

You can borrow books at the public library instead of buying them, which can save you money on its own, but you may be surprised to learn what else is available. Most libraries offer an array of freebies, such as passes to local attractions, family events, classes, lectures and summer and after-school programs for the kids. Ask the librarian or visit your branch’s website.

“Your library is a haven of free entertainment,” says Andrea Woroch, a writer, speaker, media consultant and money-saving expert from Bakersfield, California.

“You can access media right from home through your mobile device or computer, as many libraries give members the ability to rent video content and e-books through their digital platforms — all for free. Essentially, this means you could cancel your various streaming services and save big on entertainment by using your library,” Woroch says.

Depending on your branch, you may also have free access to activity kits for children, garden supplies, board games and toys, and even tools. Why buy when you can borrow?

Some libraries even give things away, so check regularly to see what’s available. For example, the San Francisco Public Library distributes free drug and alcohol recovery books to the public.

“There’s no need to check them out, they’re yours to keep,” says Doreen Horstin, Park Branch Library manager. “The library hopes to expand the pilot program to all 27 branches in the coming year.”

[READ: How to Get Free or Discounted Tickets to Shows, Parks and Museums.]

3. Money-Management Apps

To help you better manage your money, financial technology can come to your rescue. The majority of budgeting applications are free (or have a free version) for users, and they’re aimed at helping you keep track of your expenses and increase your net worth.

Apps like YNAB and Rocket Money can help you get your finances in order and set a budget that helps you reach your various goals, whether they’re saving for a big purchase or paying down debt.

“After linking all your financial accounts in one place, the app suggests a budget based on spending categories it pulls up and financial goals you input,” Woroch says.

Many of these apps will send alerts when you’re about to meet your budget cap for each spending category, a prompt that can help you avoid wasteful spending.

4. Travel Advisor

You can make all of your travel arrangements on your own, but why not save yourself a major headache? Contact a travel advisor who will do it all for you — for free.

Many are paid by commission when they do the booking for you but some do charge fees, so ask up front. If you have an AAA membership, its travel agents are included in the price, so consider taking advantage of that next time you want to book a trip.

To ensure you’re working with a professional, ask if they’re a member of the American Society of Travel Agents and certified by The Travel Institute. The advisor you work with can help you figure out where you want to go based on your style and budget, as well as book a rental car, flight, accommodations and tours.

If you get into trouble while you’re on the trip, the advisor can even step in and assist from afar.

Jackie Friedman, president of Nexion Travel Group, host agency for more than 5,000 travel advisors, says travel advisors also have access to special promotions and discounts — and some will even help make your trip special with upgrades to a premium flight cabin or a welcome basket in your hotel room.

5. Hotel Concierge

After arriving at your hotel or resort, scout out the concierge desk. The people who work there can be particularly helpful when you’re new to the area and don’t want to overspend on tourist traps.

Concierges can give you shopping advice, local travel guidance and maps. They can also arrange for taxis and other types of transportation, and make reservations for restaurants, shows, tours and attractions. Some will even go the extra mile and create a custom itinerary tailored for your budget.

Be aware that while concierges don’t charge hotel guests for their services, they gladly accept gratuities for any help they give beyond answering basic questions.

6. Small Business Advice

When you want to launch your own business and are looking for support, you don’t need to spend a dime to get the best advice from people who have years of experience.

SCORE is a nonprofit organization and resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) — and it provides its services for free to any U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

After enrolling in the program, you’re partnered with a SCORE mentor in the industry you’re interested in. That person will provide you with individualized support, guidance, best practices consulting and education regarding the small business world.

Also check out the SBA’s Small Business Development Centers that are located throughout the U.S. At no charge to you, you will have access to professional advice that can help you with business planning, marketing, problem solving, technical assistance and acquiring capital.

[10 Ways to Get Free Money From the Government]

7. Fitness Training

A personal trainer can help you get into shape, but Lessons.com reports that the average cost is $40 to $100 per hour at the gym, and $100 to $175 per hour (or more) at home.

Whether you’re joining or already a member of a health club, find out if you’re entitled to free personal training, says Trae Bodge, a journalist and shopping expert in Montclair, New Jersey. If you don’t remember mention of it in the contract, head to the front desk and find out if it’s free for members.

“No matter how experienced you are, this is always something to take advantage of,” Bodge says. “The trainer will know the gym inside and out and will hopefully teach you something new based on your fitness needs. The number of sessions you can get for free varies by health club but if you get only one, ask the trainer to design a routine that you can follow on your own.”

Another free option: YouTube videos. Although it’s not the same as working with a professional in person, the variety is astronomical. Experts like Pamela Reif and Juice & Toya are always at the ready, and won’t cost you a penny.

8. Budget and Debt Assistance

If you wind up in financial trouble, don’t despair. You can get free access to a credit counselor who’s ready to help.

“Credit counseling may involve analysis of a consumer’s financial situation, evaluation of debt reduction strategies for paying off or managing debt and education about money management,” says Madison Block, product marketing manager for American Consumer Credit Counseling Inc.

The credit counseling agency will connect you with a trained professional who will review your entire financial picture without judgment. You’ll receive advice on budgeting and planning and get resources specific to your situation.

To ensure you connect with an agency that doesn’t charge for this service, visit the National Foundation for Credit Counseling or the Financial Counseling Association of America.

9. Tax Preparation Help

You can pay to have someone prepare your taxes, but you may not need to. The IRS has several free programs.

Through the IRS Free File program, you can file your taxes for free with guided tax preparation software. To qualify, your adjusted gross income must be $79,000 or less. Visit the IRS Free File: Guided Tax Software page.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) are also free programs operated by people trained and certified by the IRS.

The general eligibility requirement for VITA includes an income of no more than $60,000. You may also qualify if you have a disability or English-language limitations. TCE is for people who are 60 and older and is particularly good for senior citizens who have questions about pensions and retirement plans.

To locate a nearby VITA or TCE site use the IRS’s VITA locator tool or call 800-906-9887.

The Bottom Line on Freebies

There’s no need to pay for something when you can get the same or similar service for free. Not only is it a gratifying feeling, but you can use the money you don’t spend on other expenses or to save for future goals.

Consider this list a start. Once you begin looking for freebies, you may find them in plenty of other places.

More from U.S. News

Legit Ways to Get Free Money

How to Get Free Money as a Student

These Organizations Will Give You a Grant for Your Small Business

9 Free Services to Take Advantage of Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/06/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.