8 Ways for High School Students to Spend Spring Break

Spring break can be a welcome time for students to enjoy the warmer weather, hang out with friends and just…

Spring break can be a welcome time for students to enjoy the warmer weather, hang out with friends and just relax. But while spring break gives students a happy hiatus from their regular routine, experts say students should also make an effort to pursue some productive activities during that time.

“Certainly high schoolers can sleep in a bit during break, spend some social time with friends and spend some time with family or going on a trip, but they should also set themselves a goal for that break period,” says Annie George-Puskar, assistant professor of curriculum and teaching at Fordham University in New York.

She says spring break offers an opportunity for high school students to begin learning how to manage their time when it’s not managed for them, like it is during most of the school year. Here are some ways high school students can plan to spend spring break.

Start Post-High School Planning

Experts suggest using spring break to research colleges, scholarships and other post-high school plans.

[10 Sites to Kick Off Your Scholarship Search]

“Not everyone will decide college is for them, but having an idea of what education or training will be needed to meet a goal after high school, and the cost, will help with planning throughout those high school years,” George-Puskar says.

Students considering college can create an application checklist with test dates and deadlines for applications and scholarships to keep them on task.

Make Your College List

Use your break to narrow your college application list.

“Think about what you want out of your university experience — educationally, socially and personally,” says Hamilton Gregg, an education consultant and college counselor.

He says students should build a list that is well balanced between reach, midrange and safety schools.

“You are an individual with unique qualities,” Gregg says. “Your school choices should also be individual.”

Kelley Lips, dean of enrollment services at Emory University-Oxford College in Georgia, says students should use their break to make progress in their college search and identify schools that align with their goals.

“Demonstrating a proactive and motivated approach during spring break reflects a student eager to consider their future and pursue personal growth,” Lips says.

Go on a College Tour

Spring break can open up your schedule to touring college campuses in person.

“Spring break is a great time to research and visit colleges,” says Katie Moulton, dean of enrollment at Assumption University in Massachusetts. “Often colleges run special programs and visit opportunities during this time, knowing students are more available. They are in session and you don’t have to worry about missing school.”

For example, San Diego State University in California has an online page where prospective students can schedule a two-hour presentation and walking tour of the campus. Such tours are opportunities to talk to students and faculty and see if a school might be a good fit.

Volunteer

Volunteering not only makes you feel good and helps you learn new skills, but it also looks good on your college application.

“Consider engaging in meaningful volunteer experiences or personal projects,” Lips says. “Volunteering showcases social responsibility and offers insights into potential career paths. Pursuing personal projects, such as starting a blog or working on a research paper, highlights creativity and initiative.”

[Why High School Students Should Consider Volunteer Opportunities]

Students can visit websites such as VolunteerMatch.org to find volunteer opportunities in their area.

“High schoolers can give back to the community by engaging with an organization or a cause they care about, mentoring younger children or developing valuable leadership skills like communication, teamwork and empathy,” says Pamela Briskman, vice president of education at Camp Galileo, a California-based organization that has counselor-in-training programs for students entering grades 8 through 10 in the fall.

Read a Book

While binging a Netflix series you missed out on during school can be fun, cracking open a good book can expand your mind.

“Reading a book for pleasure can also improve vocabulary, develop critical thinking skills and provide exposure to new ideas and perspectives,” Briskman says.

Jason McKenna, vice president of global educational strategy at VEX Robotics and author of “What STEM Can Do for Your Classroom,” suggests delving into great literature during this break.

“Immersing oneself in literature opens doors to understanding complex human emotions, societal constructs and diverse cultures, which is crucial for nurturing empathy and critical thinking,” McKenna says.

He recommends any book by American novelist Amor Towles and encourages students to “let literature and introspection be the keys to enhancing their innovative spirit, ready to tackle the STEM challenges that await.”

Prep for the ACT or SAT

Possibly no one wants to study more during their spring break, but putting aside some time for SAT or ACT prep can be advantageous.

“With some universities coming back to requiring testing, prepare and take the tests,” Gregg advises.

Briskman says students should “find some focus time to dedicate to upcoming exams like the ACT, SAT, AP exams or even a driver’s test.”

For missed assignments or challenging subjects, she adds, the gift of time away from classes can also be useful for students to “catch up or get ahead so they can reduce stress and finish the year on a strong note.”

[READ: End-of-Year High School Mistakes to Avoid]

Shadow a Professional

Spring break can be a great time to job shadow someone who works in a major or field that interests you. Whether it’s a lawyer at a local firm or an engineer, shadowing a professional can give you an up-close perspective on what it’s like — and you may even pick up a little hands-on experience.

“Take the time to work, intern or job shadow to learn more about potential careers that interest you and build your resume. Maybe even earn some money!” Moulton says.

Spring break can be a great opportunity to explore and learn new things and plan for your future, she says, adding that students “should take advantage of their breaks to grow beyond school.”

Practice Basic Life Skills

Students can spend spring break getting more comfortable with basic life skills, from learning to cook to taking public transportation to banking.

“Even during a break, high school students can practice implementing their own structure to their day, similar to how it is going to have to be if they choose to go to college,” George-Puskar says.

Moulton says students should travel and learn something new. It can help build independence, confidence and self-reliance, experts say, which are basic life skills students will value in college.

“We know students have very busy lives,” Moulton says, “and taking this opportunity to explore helps you to learn more about yourself and the world around you.”

More from U.S. News

How to Fight Senioritis and Get to Graduation

Pros, Cons of High School Jobs for College Applicants

Time Management Tips for College-Bound High School Students

8 Ways for High School Students to Spend Spring Break originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 03/07/24: This article has been updated to correct a misspelling of Pamela Briskman’s name.