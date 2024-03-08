8 Types of College Campus Visits

College visits Often the first step a student can take to determine whether a college is the right fit is…

College visits

Often the first step a student can take to determine whether a college is the right fit is visiting its campus. While walking tours led by current students are common, many schools offer several other ways to explore and learn about campus, including through self-guided and virtual tours or open houses and overnight stays. Here’s a look at eight different types of campus visits — which aren’t always available at every school — that a student may encounter during their college searchprocess.

Walking tours

Most colleges offer at least a guided walking tour led by current students. Prior to the tour — which takes prospective students and their families to various academic buildings, dining halls and dormitories across campus — there’s usually a short information session to provide an overview of the school and its admissions process. These types of campus visits are typically offered on weekdays and most Saturdays, and may require advance registration because space is often limited.

Virtual tours

While college tours are free, students and their families often have to factor in travel expenses, including gas, airplane tickets and hotel stays. But through virtual tours — which became more popular as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — students can still get a feel for a campus without leaving their bedroom. Virtual tours can be interactive, allowing students to “walk” around campus by clicking arrows, or are videos led by students or faculty members on bikes, skateboards, golf carts or other modes of transportation.

Self-guided tours

For students looking to explore a campus at their own pace, many colleges offer self-guided walking or drive-through tours. While some schools post information booklets on their website, providing insight into each building, others offer audio tours that can be downloaded through an app so students can follow along at their leisure. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, for instance, even offers an accompanying song playlist to listen to on the drive around campus.

Golf cart tours

A walking tour is not always the only formal option to see a college campus. High Point University in North Carolina, for instance, has a personalized tour option, where a student ambassador drives families around the campus in a golf cart. Students also receive information about the school’s college transition programs, including the Freshman Success Coach Program and the Project Discovery Program, which provides guidance on how to choose a major. Like other tours, prospective students must sign up ahead of time.

Foreign language tours

For students with family members who aren’t as comfortable speaking in English, there may be options to take a tour in another language. Some schools, like Old Dominion University in Virginia, have Spanish-language campus tours led by Spanish-speaking students and admissions counselors. These tours are often hosted on certain days of the month. Other colleges may require students to make a request in advance. The University of California, Berkeley, for instance, offers Spanish and Mandarin language tours with a two-week notice.

Overnight visits

Some colleges offer an overnight option for prospective students looking to have a more immersive campus life experience. At Reed College in Oregon, for instance, current high school seniors — alongside a host student — can stay overnight in one of the residence halls and eat in a dining hall. Overnights are usually offered only during the week.

Group tours

Many students choose to visit a college with their parents or siblings. However, some high schools,community colleges or nonprofits organize group visits to nearby campuses. These visits typically include a short information session and student-led walking tour — during which prospective students are encouraged to ask questions — as well as possibly a meal at an on-campus dining hall.

Open houses

While walking tours allow students to see different academic buildings, dorms and dining halls, open houses provide opportunities to ask specific questions and dive deeper into a school’s campus life and undergraduate education. Although the structure of open houses varies by college, visiting students often meet with current students, faculty members and staff to learn about available majors and minors, campus activities, the application process and financial aid, among other things. Advance registration is required, as schools may host these daylong events only once a semester.

