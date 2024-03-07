7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the…

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the economy are constantly changing, creating risks for long-term investors. A dividend payment from a large, profitable company with a leading market share in a stable or growing industry is about the closest thing to a guarantee a long-term investor can find in the market. In fact, dividends alone have accounted for about 40% of total stock market returns since 1930.

Here are seven attractively valued dividend stocks investors can bet on for the long term, according to Argus analysts:

Stock Forward dividend yield JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 2.2% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 3.5% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2.3% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2.4% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 2.5% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 4.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $3.8 trillion in assets. A string of bank failures in early 2023 weighed on the financial sector, but JPMorgan took advantage and acquired failed First Republic Bank after it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Analyst Stephen Biggar says JPMorgan has reported impressive net interest income growth. Biggar says loss provisions have peaked and investment banking revenues should rebound in coming quarters. Argus has a “buy” rating and $204 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $187.87 on March 7.

Sector: Financial services Yield: 2.2%

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Exxon Mobil is the largest U.S.-traded integrated oil company. In October 2023, Exxon announced a massive $59.5 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. While regulatory approval is still pending, Pioneer shareholders approved the deal in February, and analyst Bill Selesky says Pioneer will be immediately beneficial to Exxon’s earnings and cash flow and is a “home run” acquisition. In addition, Selesky says the addition of Pioneer’s shale oil assets will give Exxon more flexibility in its production, enabling the company to develop new wells more quickly and at a lower cost. Argus has a “buy” rating and $133 price target for XOM stock, which closed at $107.37 on March 7.

Sector: Energy Yield: 3.5%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a global leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health care products industries. Analyst David Toung says Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical and medical technology segments are firing on all cylinders, and the company has a strong slate of new drug launches and regulatory approvals ahead. Toung says the company has several attractive growth opportunities, a strong drug development pipeline and an impressive track record of integrating acquisitions. He says commercial licensing agreements for advanced medical devices will also be a future growth source. Argus has a “buy” rating and $190 price target for JNJ stock, which closed at $158.87 on March 7.

Sector: Health care Yield: 3%

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble produces household consumer products and owns several popular brands, including Pampers, Tide and Gillette. Analyst Taylor Conrad says Procter & Gamble maintained its margins in fiscal 2023 despite rising material and distribution costs, a testament to the company’s operations efficiency. Conrad says product innovation, improved advertising and better productivity will help the company maintain earnings growth in the long term. He says Proctor’s unique products have enabled it to raise prices to offset inflation without losing a significant number of customers to store brands. Argus has a “buy” rating and $180 price target for PG stock, which closed at $160.62 on March 7.

Sector: Consumer staples Yield: 2.3%

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is one of the largest North American home improvement retailers. Analyst Christopher Graja says a strong economy and labor market are good news for the home improvement market. Graja says the U.S. has underinvested in housing and estimates about 70% of U.S. homes are more than 25 years old and likely need major renovations or repairs. In addition to budget-minded, first-time millennial homebuyers purchasing fixer-uppers, Graja says more existing homeowners may choose to renovate rather than move given elevated mortgage rates. Argus has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for HD stock, which closed at $376.55 on March 7.

Sector: Consumer discretionary Yield: 2.4%

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and its leading products include cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Guardasil. Analyst Jasper Hellweg says Merck continues to secure regulatory approvals and expanded indications for its key products, including additional indications for Guardasil and the recent approval of Welireg for treating certain advanced renal cell carcinoma patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also granted priority review status to cancer drug patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd). Hellweg says Merck generates impressive cash flow, which has helped fund strategic acquisitions. Argus has a “buy” rating and $140 price target for MRK stock, which closed at $123.99 on March 7.

Sector: Health care Yield: 2.5%

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, refining, marketing and petrochemical businesses. Selesky says Chevron’s acquisition of Hess Corp. (HES) will provide the company with high-quality, high-growth assets in offshore Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico and the Bakken shale. He says Hess is a strategic fit for Chevron and estimates Chevron’s shale oil output will increase by 40% once the deal is finalized. He says Chevron is attractively valued based on its size, diversified business, international portfolio of attractive assets and strong balance sheet. Argus has a “buy” rating and $211 price target for CVX stock, which closed at $149.37 on March 7.

Sector: Energy Yield: 4.4%

