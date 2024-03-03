3 Ways International Students Can Maximize Campus Life

From a model United Nations to an aircraft hangar club, Bangladeshi national Ibnul Alam maximized his participation in campus activities…

From a model United Nations to an aircraft hangar club, Bangladeshi national Ibnul Alam maximized his participation in campus activities while an international undergraduate and graduate student in Hong Kong and the U.S.

Alam received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hong Kong in 2017 and graduated with a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida in December 2023. While at Embry-Riddle, he joined a few technical and social clubs, like the Society for Asian Scientists and Engineers. But he says the ones he enjoyed the most were the rocketry and hangar clubs, which allowed him to help build and fly experimental rockets and to “build small single-passenger aircraft and get them certified to use for pilot training.”

“The main reasons for joining all these activities was to build better connections and friendships, learn outside the classroom to gain hands-on experience and to strengthen (my) sense of belonging to the school,” Alam says.

Being active in campus life can help international students better adjust to campus and build useful skills to apply to their future careers. It can also help students “develop leadership, negotiation, organizational and communication skills,” John Spinks, senior consultant for the University of Hong Kong, wrote in an email.

Here are three ways prospective international students can plan to become involved in campus life at a global university.

Join a Club or Sports Team

Most global universities offer sports and student clubs of all kinds. Before arriving on campus, international students can explore student activities via the school’s website and reach out to student organization officers for more information.

Frank Farrell, who works in student recruitment at Dublin City University in Ireland, says joining clubs and societies isn’t only about finding new interests.

“It’s about forging lifelong connections,” Farrell says. “Whether you’re continuing a passion or exploring something entirely new, our clubs offer a vibrant platform for international students to connect with peers from their own culture and beyond, enhancing their university experience and expanding their social circles.”

The volleyball team at Seoul National University in South Korea was a natural fit for Indonesian national Kevin Lanov, who played the sport throughout high school. The university has numerous student clubs and organizations, including for sports.

Lanov, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering in 2018, says the volleyball team was a way to socialize and stay healthy, as well as “a good way to learn real teamwork,” a skill needed in a global workforce.

Clubs like the engineering society and Model United Nations attracted Alam as an undergraduate at the University of Hong Kong.

“Participation in these sorts of activities improved my interpersonal skills and also helped me to stay updated with world issues,” Alam says. “And it definitely looks good on my CV, since extracurricular activities prove the all-roundedness of a student.”

At Embry, Alam was part of the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers and participated in social events as well as regional and national conferences. He says he “made tons of connections from all over the country.”

Volunteer on Campus

Volunteering is another opportunity that helps students adjust to campus, develop skills and boost their resumes. Many schools, such as the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, have a webpage devoted to the ways students can volunteer, which prospective international students can explore ahead of time.

Tiffany Chu Te-Jung, a Taiwanese student who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor of engineering degree from the University of Hong Kong, participated in various volunteer opportunities, including as a class representative for her program. She says this allowed her to “keep contact with all the students in my program and have meetings with the professors often.”

Through the role, she says, she developed communication and leadership skills.

Alam was elected vice-president of the Graduate Student Council at Embry and says he “advocated for graduate students‘ rights and needs on campus as well as fostered a collaborative environment among the graduate students.”

Become a Student Ambassador

As ambassadors, students can work in a variety of on- and off-campus roles, ranging from hosts to student role models. Planning to become an ambassador after entering college can help international students better integrate into campus life, developing skills and contacts to increase their employability.

Alam says that although he wasn’t called a student ambassador, he was heavily involved in organizing on-campus events such as orientation, family weekend, a flag-hoisting day and International Education Week.

While roles can vary across schools, ambassadors typically do outreach and recruitment. Lanov says he became an ambassador in his sophomore year to contribute to the university and make new connections. He organized events, represented the school at various functions and led campus tours, welcoming visiting foreign professors and other guests.

“I realized the point of coming to the university is not just to study, but making networks,” Lanov says.

At most schools, current students must apply to become an ambassador, which often includes an interview. The University of Southampton in the U.K., for example, recruits current students with strengths ranging from good time management to a flexible attitude. The role includes pay.

Any campus activities students ultimately choose to pursue can greatly expand their college experience, experts say.

“My advice to students is to step outside your comfort zone and challenge yourself,” Spinks says. “Universities and university students are very forgiving if you have some initial difficulties. Everyone is at university to learn.”

