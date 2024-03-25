25 Jobs That Pay $80K or More

These careers have great earning potential. In the fourth quarter of 2023, full-time workers earned a median income equal to…

These careers have great earning potential.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, full-time workers earned a median income equal to $1,145 a week, or $59,540 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That may not sound bad, but you could do better. In fact, many of the best occupations in the country earn median incomes of $80,000 a year or more.

These jobs cover a variety of industries, but health care, technology and business are heavily represented. All the jobs on this list are from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, filtered by those that pay at least $80,000 a year. Data is from the BLS.

25. Physical Therapist

Median salary: $97,720

Industry: Health care

A physical therapist can help a patient improve movement and combat pain from an injury or other ailment. These professionals may give patients a recovery plan and work closely with them to boost their mobility.

Learn more about physical therapists.

24. Political Scientist

Median salary: $128,020

Industry: Social services

Political scientists study political concepts and analyze how politics influence societal development. To understand political behavior and institutions, they often conduct public opinion surveys, analyze election results and test theories.

Political scientists can work in several different fields, including teaching at universities, consulting on political campaigns or serving as legislative assistants.

Learn more about political scientists.

23. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $203,090

Industry: Health care

By obtaining a master’s degree and a year of critical care experience, registered nurses may be able to become nurse anesthetists. These specialists administer general or regional anesthesia, which allows medical procedures to be completed with little or no patient discomfort. Nurse anesthetists are highly compensated for their expertise, and this career should see continued growth in the years to come.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

22. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $81,400

Industry: Health care support

Dental hygienist ranks No. 3 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. These professionals work closely with dentists to maintain or improve a patient’s oral health. While they don’t diagnose or treat dental problems, dental hygienists can perform tasks like removing tartar, stains and plaque from teeth or applying sealants to help protect teeth. Given the high median salary, pursuing a new career as a dental hygienist could be worth the investment.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

21. Sales Manager

Median salary: $130,600

Industry: Sales and marketing

As a sales manager, you’ll lead a company’s sales team and help sales representatives achieve revenue targets. If you already have sales experience, a managerial role will give you a higher chance of earning $80,000 or even a six-figure salary.

If you want to make $200,000 or more, consider becoming a sales manager in the technology industry, where the pay is especially generous.

Learn more about sales managers.

20. Industrial Psychologist

Median salary: $139,280

Industry: Science

Industrial psychologist ranks first among the Best Science Jobs and offers a six-figure median salary, making it a highly desirable profession. Industrial psychologists use psychological principles and research methods to understand workplace behavior, improve employee well-being and boost organizational effectiveness. Some of their responsibilities include designing training programs, addressing hiring issues and conducting surveys to identify other problems in a work environment.

Learn more about industrial psychologists.

19. Veterinarian

Median salary: $103,260

Industry: Health care

Veterinarians provide life-maintaining and life-saving care for creatures ranging from pets to livestock to exotic animals. Fortunately, for people considering this career, veterinarians are expected to continue to be in high demand in the coming years. The BLS projects 19.7% employment growth for veterinarians between 2022 and 2032.

Learn more about veterinarians.

18. Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $93,180

Industry: Health care

Occupational therapist ranks No. 4 among the Best Health Care Jobs. Occupational therapists work closely with patients who need help relearning how to perform daily tasks, like eating food with a fork, using a smartphone or paying bills.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

17. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $96,310

Industry: Engineering

Mechanical engineer ranks No. 1 among the Best Engineering Jobs. Mechanical engineers utilize principles of physics, mathematics, material science, thermodynamics and structural analysis in their work. They design, develop and build all kinds of mechanical devices, including electric generators, steam and gas turbines, elevators, escalators and internal combustion engines.

Learn more about mechanical engineers.

16. Lawyer

Median salary: $135,740

Industry: Social services

Lawyer ranks No. 1 among the Best Social Services Jobs. Lawyers are licensed professionals who advise clients on legal matters and can specialize in various areas, such as criminal, civil, corporate or family law.

While lawyers can make over six figures a year, it takes hard work and patience to enter this profession. In the United States, you must finish three to four years of law school after completing your bachelor’s degree and pass a multiday bar exam for the state where you want to practice.

Learn more about lawyers.

15. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

Industry: Business

Operations research analysts are high-level problem solvers who use their expertise in data mining, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to help organizations investigate complex issues, including supply chain optimization, scheduling and inventory management.

The BLS projects 22.5% employment growth for operations research analysts between 2022 and 2032, making it one of the fastest-growing professions.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

14. Genetic Counselor

Median salary: $89,990

Industry: Health care support

Genetic counselor ranks first among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. Genetic counselors may focus on a specific area such as cardiology, psychiatry or oncology in helping individuals and their families make informed decisions about genetic testing. They not only assess patients for health concerns, including the potential for birth defects and other genetic issues, but also provide information about the potential effects of certain genetic conditions.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

13. Management Analyst

Median salary: $95,290

Industry: Business

A top job in the business sector belongs to management analysts. In fact, this profession ranks No. 5 among the Best Business Jobs.

Businesses rely on these professionals, also known as management consultants, to make recommendations that will create efficiencies and improve the bottom line. To do that, management analysts may collect data, analyze it, and provide formal recommendations in a report or presentation to executives.

Learn more about management analysts.

12. Statistician

Median salary: $98,920

Industry: Business

Statistician ranks No. 4 among the Best Business Jobs. These professionals may be called upon to analyze information for marketing, research or other purposes. Statisticians have a job that is valuable across industries. They may be hired to work in business, academia, health care or government.

Learn more about statisticians.

11. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $140,040

Industry: Sales and marketing

A bachelor’s degree is the standard education requirement for this occupation, which boasts a six-figure median annual salary and is No. 1 among the Best Sales and Marketing Jobs. Marketing managers may be involved in setting prices and implementing promotional campaigns for companies. They may also be responsible for hiring staff, overseeing a budget and creating a strategic plan to promote a brand, product or service.

Learn more about marketing managers.

10. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $84,140

Industry: Health care

Speech-language pathologist, also known as a speech therapist, ranks third among the Best Health Care Jobs. These professionals help assess and treat people of all ages who suffer from speech, language, voice and swallowing disorders. The BLS projects 19.3% employment growth for speech-language pathologists between 2022 and 2032, making it a great career option to explore if you prioritize a high salary and a good career outlook in your job hunt.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

9. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Industry: Business

If you’re looking to make more than $80,000 a year, consider becoming an actuary. Actuaries use databases and statistical modeling software to help businesses like insurance companies evaluate risk and calculate the cost of related claims. This profession ranks No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs, and the BLS projects 23.2% employment growth for actuaries between 2022 and 2032.

Learn more about actuaries.

8. Data Scientist

Median salary: $103,500

Industry: Technology

Data scientist is a relatively new profession that ranks No. 4 among the Best Technology Jobs. Data scientists take large sets of data and turn it into information that can be used by government, business and nonprofit leaders. To do their job, data scientists need a good grasp of both statistics and computer technology, and their findings may be used for a variety of purposes, from research to marketing. A bachelor’s degree is the standard education for professionals in this field.

Learn more about data scientists.

7. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $112,000

Industry: Technology

Information security analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 7 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Information security analysts safeguard a company’s computer systems against cyber threats and unauthorized access. Some of their daily tasks include staying up to date on security best practices, watching out for system threats and making suggestions for security improvements.

Learn more about information security analysts.

6. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $104,830

Industry: Business

Medical and health services manager ranks No. 2 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 6 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. These professionals keep hospitals and other health care facilities running by overseeing recruitment, creating work schedules for the medical staff, establishing goals for each department and completing other tasks.

This profession not only pays well but is in high demand. The BLS projects 28.4% employment growth for medical and health services managers between 2022 and 2032. And although you don’t need to be certified to enter the field, having at least a bachelor’s degree in health administration can make you a more competitive job candidate.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

5. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $126,010

Industry: Health care

Physician assistant ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs. PAs are health care professionals who practice medicine in collaboration with a medical team. They can work in various settings, including hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, as well as in different specialties.

The BLS projects 26.5% employment growth for physician assistants between 2022 and 2032. In that period, an estimated 39,300 jobs should open up. If you’re looking for a career that offers a high earning potential and a promising future, consider becoming a PA.

Learn more about physician assistants.

4. IT Manager

Median salary: $164,070

Industry: Technology

IT managers rank No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking and No. 8 among the Best-Paying Jobs. IT managers are in charge of technology-related activities within organizations. Their daily tasks vary depending on the sector and company they work in, but they generally perform system maintenance, upgrades and troubleshooting. They may also consult with top executives within the organization on how to use technology to improve business operations and achieve business goals.

Learn more about IT managers.

3. Software Developer

Median salary: $127,260

Industry: Technology

Software developers work with clients to design and develop software systems or applications. The job ranks No. 2 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs. While the median salary for software developers is $127,260, those who work for top tech companies like Meta or Google can often bring in over $200,000 a year.

You don’t always need a four-year degree to become a software developer. But to land a job, you must have strong programming skills and an outstanding portfolio.

Learn more about software developers.

2. Financial Manager

Median salary: $139,790

Industry: Business

Financial manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Financial managers oversee and ensure an organization’s financial health by preparing and analyzing financial reports, monitoring cash flow, handling investments, creating financial forecasts and managing expenses. According to the BLS, financial managers generally need at least five years of experience working in a related occupation, such as accountant or financial analyst.

Learn more about financial managers.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $121,610

Industry: Health care

Nurse practitioner ranks No. 1 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking, making it one of the best and high-paying career options to consider if you’re interested in the medical field. Also known as advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practitioners are nurses who’ve earned a graduate degree in advanced practice nursing. Because they’ve undergone more training, they can diagnose illnesses, perform physical exams and prescribe medication.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

More from U.S. News

15 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

15 Best Jobs for Remote Workers

7 Best Part-Time Remote-Work Jobs

25 Jobs That Pay $80K or More originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/07/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.