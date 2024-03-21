21Vianet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $344.1 million in its…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $344.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of $2.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $267.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $372.4 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNET

