Zurn Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $356.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.7 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.