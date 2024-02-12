ZoomInfo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $316.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.3 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $307 million to $310 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1.01 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion.

