Zoetis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $525 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.34 billion, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.54 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.74 to $5.84 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.07 billion to $9.23 billion.

