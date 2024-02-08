Zimmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $419.2…

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $4.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.39 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.15 per share.

