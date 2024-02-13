Zillow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $474 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $158 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.