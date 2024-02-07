Yum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $463 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $463 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

