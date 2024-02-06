Yum China: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97 million.…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The restaurant operator in China posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $827 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUMC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.