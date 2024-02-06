Xylem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $266 million. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $266 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $609 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.36 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.