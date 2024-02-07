Wynn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $729.2 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $729.2 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $6.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $730 million, or $6.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.53 billion.

