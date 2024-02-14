Williams Cos.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.18 billion, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.91 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.86 per share.

