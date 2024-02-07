White Mountains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $286.5…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $286.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $111.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $27.14 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $736.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $453.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $509.2 million, or $198.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

