Known for its light feel and fruity aroma, olive oil is widely favored in Mediterranean cooking. It’s also associated with many health benefits. Some studies suggest that daily consumption of virgin olive oil may lower cardiovascular mortality risks. And replacing butter with olive oil can contribute to overall mortality reduction.

Olive oil is also a staple of the Mediterranean diet, which has ranked as the healthiest diet for seven years in a row in U.S. News & World Report’s best diets rankings.

Despite its many benefits, finding the right olive oil for you can be tricky — especially when sorting through endless bottles and brands on grocery store shelves. There are labels such as extra-virgin, cold-pressed, refined and so-called extra-light tasting olive oil. You can find olive oil from California, Greece, Spain, France and elsewhere. In this guide, we’ll explain the different types and production methods of olive oil to help you find the healthiest olive oil on your next grocery trip.

Healthiest Olive Oil

“Olive oil has been associated with a variety of health benefits including lower risk of heart disease, cancer prevention, improved brain health and even weight management,” says Melanie Murphy Richter, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Los Angeles.

Richter explains that the oil is high in healthy fats and vitamins, like vitamin E, which can fight disease and reduce inflammation. “Unfortunately,” she adds, “not all olive oils are created equal.”

The health and quality of olive oil can vary based on factors such as the type of olives used, the extraction process and the level of processing, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia.

To find the best olive oil to support your health, there are several factors to take into consideration.

What Makes a Healthy Olive Oil?

In moderation, all olive oils can be healthy additions to your diet. However, certain types of olive oils can contain more healthful properties, like antioxidants, and fewer unhealthy properties, like unnecessary additives, than others. Some components that can impact how healthy your olive oil is include:

1. Where your olive oil is from.

2. How your olive oil is made.

3. If your olive oil is extra virgin olive oil.

4. How your olive oil is stored.

5. If your olive oil is organic.

6. How your olive oil tastes.

1. Where your olive oil is from

Where your olive oil is from, or where the olives in it are sourced from, can impact how healthy olive oil is for your body.

That’s because “where an olive grows will determine its nutritional composition and density,” Richter says. “Olives grown in richer, more nutrient-dense soil not processed with chemicals or pesticides are going to be richer in nutrients.”

Richter encourages consumers to use olive oil either from local farms near their home, or certain areas of Europe that have “robust guidelines on safer and healthier food production.” This can include areas along the Mediterranean where people regularly consume olive oil (and Mediterranean diets) and are reported to live longer, she says.

Often, you can verify where an olive oil is from by checking its labeling — and if you can’t, you might not be looking at the healthiest olive oil option. The Olive Oil Commission of California, for example, plays a key role in verifying California olive oil quality through mandatory government sampling and third-party testing.

You can also check labeling for acronyms such as PDO, which stands for Protected Designation of Origin, or PGI, which stands for Protected Geographical Indication. Both of these labels are used in the European Union. These are certifications that ensure the authenticity of the source. For a particular area to be awarded the PDO/DOP status, it must be grown, produced and bottled in the designated area, but it must also meet strict requirements in terms of varietals, method of production and overall quality.

2. How your olive oil is made

To turn olives into olive oil, the olives need to be pressed. There are varying methods of doing this, which can impact the purity of your oil and its antioxidant content. Two main ways of making olive oil are cold-pressed methods and refining methods.

Cold-pressed methodIn a cold-pressed method, olives can be pressed one time (or few times) and at a cold temperature of no more than 27 degrees Celsius. Because this does not require heat or chemicals, it preserves more of the oil’s natural flavors and health benefits, Jones says.

Further, cold-pressing methods can ensure the oil comes with robust levels of vitamins, Richter adds. “Cold pressing also ensures higher quantities of vitamin E and other polyphenols in the oil, which are potent antioxidants that can protect the oil from oxidative damage,” she explains.

Refined methodsIn refined methods, the olives go through heat, and/or chemical elements are added to the pressing — and olives can be pressed multiple times. Refined methods can be effective at expediting the olive oil making process and pressing out maximum amounts of oil. Unfortunately, these processes can diminish some of olive oil’s health benefits.

Refined olive oil often contains more neutralized flavors, less acidity, lighter color and milder flavor than cold-pressed oil, Jones says.

“How the olives are processed is arguably the most important component in determining how healthy and nutrient-dense it’ll be,” Richter says. “The process of heating an oil can significantly degrade the nutrients present.”

Opt for cold-pressed olive oils over refined olive oils for maximum health benefits.

3. If your olive oil is extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil, or EVOO, is the purest and least processed form of olive oil. EVOO is “generally healthier with more antioxidants, polyphenols (and) heart-friendly monounsaturated fats,” Jones says.

“Opting for extra virgin olive oil, preferably cold-pressed and from a reputable source, ensures you get the best flavor and health benefits,” Jones says.

Many EVOO’s are made via cold-pressed methods, but due to different regulatory standards, it can be a good idea to check for labels for both the “extra virgin” and “cold-pressed” markers to be sure.

As a bonus, EVOO’s tend to be made with higher-quality olives, Richter says. “This means that these oils are richer and more pungent in flavor and typically more pure too,” she adds.

4. How your olive oil is stored

You may have noticed that many olive oils come in dark green bottles. Well, that’s not just for aesthetic marketing. Richter explains that olive oil can be vulnerable to ultraviolet light damage (which can degrade its healthy fat content) and dark bottles can protect against exposure.

Extra-virgin olive oil’s biggest enemy is oxidation, which is caused by light, heat and oxygen. Therefore, it’s best to purchase olive oil that’s in a container that can keep the product as fresh as possible. Look for dark-colored glass bottles, or any other opaque, well-sealed bottle, such as containers made of ceramic or aluminum.

After you buy it, to protect olive oil from oxidation, store it in a cool and dark place, such as a kitchen cabinet. To consume olive oil in its peak condition, it’s best to finish a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil between six weeks and four months of purchasing it, depending on how many people are consuming it and the size of the bottle.

5. If you have organic olive oil

“If possible, choose an oil that is organic,” Richter says. “This means that the olives were grown with fewer chemicals and pesticides, both of which are better for your health.”

Unfortunately, this can also mean purchasing a more expensive bottle, she adds.

“Very cheap oils are likely to have been processed or altered in ways that negatively impact its nutritional composition,” Richter says.

6. How your olive oil tastes

How your olive oil tastes can provide information on its health profile. Extra-virgin olive oil is a minimally processed food and should taste of fresh olives, not cured ones. The fruity notes in olive oil can be green, with grassy, herbaceous or artichoke flavors, or ripe, with a nutty, buttery or banana taste. In general, olive oils with higher phenol content will have a bitter and/or peppery taste.

The purest, healthiest olive oils will have different taste profiles than refined, heavily processed olive oils, Jones says. Ultra-processed olive oil can taste more bland or flavorless, while “genuine extra virgin olive oil should have a robust flavor,” she says.

But chances are, if you’re looking for a new healthy olive oil, you don’t know how it tastes yet. Jones recommends asking for a sample before you buy.

How to Pick the Best Olive Oil

The next time you go to the grocery store for olive oil, consider buying an olive oil that includes the following qualities:

— Extra virgin olive oil, or EVOO.

— Cold-pressed olive oil.

— Packaged in dark-colored bottles.

— Labeled as organic.

— Sourced locally or sourced from longevity areas of Europe.

— Labeled with PDO and/or PGI certifications to verify authenticity.

You may have heard something about olive oil’s low smoke point. However, recent studies indicate that olive oil continues to deliver nutritional benefits even when cooked at a high heat. If it’s a concern for you, use olive oil as a finishing oil, on top of dishes or in a dressing, rather than for baking or high-heat cooking

Keep in mind your budget, as some olive oils are more expensive than others. And after buying, remember to use your oil sparingly — while healthy, olive oil is high in calories and not meant to be consumed in mass amounts at a time. Hopefully, whatever new healthy olive oil you invest in will be able to serve you for weeks or months to come.

