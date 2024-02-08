Wex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $84.9…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $84.9 million.

The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $663.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $266.6 million, or $6.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.40 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $660 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.90 to $16.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.74 billion.

