WestRock: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.