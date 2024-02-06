Western Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $127 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $127 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $626 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.36 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.08 billion to $4.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WU

