Wesco International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $142 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $2.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.65 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.47 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $765.5 million, or $13.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.39 billion.

