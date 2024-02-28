Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VISAA State Tournament= Quarterfinal= Division I= Catholic 83, Episcopal 61 Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Flint…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Division I=

Catholic 83, Episcopal 61

Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Flint Hill 23

Potomac School 63, St. Annes-Belfield 58

Division II=

Norfolk Christian School 81, Va. Episcopal 62

Steward School 61, Christchurch 25

The Covenant School 45, Seton School 36

Virginia Academy 66, Hampton Roads 41

Division III=

Carlisle 66, Wakefield School 27

Grace Christian 46, Brunswick Academy 41

Roanoke Catholic 42, New Covenant 35

St. Margaret’s 87, Kenston Forest 27

Division IV=

Chelsea Academy 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28

Christ Chapel Academy 40, Southampton Academy 24

Denbigh Baptist 45, St. Michael 19

Hampton Christian 50, Grace Christian 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

