Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Division I=
Catholic 83, Episcopal 61
Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Flint Hill 23
Potomac School 63, St. Annes-Belfield 58
Division II=
Norfolk Christian School 81, Va. Episcopal 62
Steward School 61, Christchurch 25
The Covenant School 45, Seton School 36
Virginia Academy 66, Hampton Roads 41
Division III=
Carlisle 66, Wakefield School 27
Grace Christian 46, Brunswick Academy 41
Roanoke Catholic 42, New Covenant 35
St. Margaret’s 87, Kenston Forest 27
Division IV=
Chelsea Academy 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28
Christ Chapel Academy 40, Southampton Academy 24
Denbigh Baptist 45, St. Michael 19
Hampton Christian 50, Grace Christian 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.