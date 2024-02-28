Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Mountain Mission 85, GA Force, Ga. 62 VISAA State Tournament= Quarterfinal= Division I= Blue Ridge School 80,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mountain Mission 85, GA Force, Ga. 62

VISAA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Division I=

Blue Ridge School 80, Bishop Ireton 76

Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Benedictine 56

St. Annes-Belfield 75, Catholic 60

St. Christopher’s 44, Bishop O’Connell 41

Division II=

Highland-Warrenton 65, Hargrave Military 54

Miller School 68, Va. Episcopal 47

Norfolk Collegiate 53, Seton School 39

Peninsula Catholic 53, Steward School 29

Division III=

Carmel 63, Kenston Forest 56

Eastern Mennonite 61, Roanoke Catholic 45

Fairfax Christian 91, Brunswick Academy 52

Life Christian 46, Grace Christian 41

Division IV=

Carlisle 90, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48

New Covenant 88, Stuart Hall 67

Rise Academy 64, Banner Christian 53

St. Michael 70, Hampton Christian 67

