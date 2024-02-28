Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mountain Mission 85, GA Force, Ga. 62
VISAA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Division I=
Blue Ridge School 80, Bishop Ireton 76
Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Benedictine 56
St. Annes-Belfield 75, Catholic 60
St. Christopher’s 44, Bishop O’Connell 41
Division II=
Highland-Warrenton 65, Hargrave Military 54
Miller School 68, Va. Episcopal 47
Norfolk Collegiate 53, Seton School 39
Peninsula Catholic 53, Steward School 29
Division III=
Carmel 63, Kenston Forest 56
Eastern Mennonite 61, Roanoke Catholic 45
Fairfax Christian 91, Brunswick Academy 52
Life Christian 46, Grace Christian 41
Division IV=
Carlisle 90, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48
New Covenant 88, Stuart Hall 67
Rise Academy 64, Banner Christian 53
St. Michael 70, Hampton Christian 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
