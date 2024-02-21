Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Georgetown Prep, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47
Stuart Hall 90, Boy’s Home of Virgina 27
Wakefield 62, Quantico 28
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Maury 47, King’s Fork High School 46
Woodside 52, Norview 28
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Massaponax 53, Riverside 49
Potomac Falls 50, Harrisonburg 48
Class 4=
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Dinwiddie 53, Courtland 50
Varina 62, Atlee 44
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Charlottesville 58, John Handley 51
Jefferson Forest 58, E.C. Glass 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
