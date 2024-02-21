Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Georgetown Prep, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47 Stuart Hall 90, Boy’s Home of Virgina 27 Wakefield…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Georgetown Prep, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47

Stuart Hall 90, Boy’s Home of Virgina 27

Wakefield 62, Quantico 28

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Maury 47, King’s Fork High School 46

Woodside 52, Norview 28

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Massaponax 53, Riverside 49

Potomac Falls 50, Harrisonburg 48

Class 4=

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Dinwiddie 53, Courtland 50

Varina 62, Atlee 44

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Charlottesville 58, John Handley 51

Jefferson Forest 58, E.C. Glass 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.