Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Briar Woods 66, Lightridge 38 Broadwater Academy 50, Greenbrier Christian 44 Chancellor 79, James Monroe 42 Colgan…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 66, Lightridge 38

Broadwater Academy 50, Greenbrier Christian 44

Chancellor 79, James Monroe 42

Colgan 49, Potomac 37

Colonial Forge 38, Mountain View 29

Craig County 74, Narrows 23

Edison 49, Falls Church 42

Freedom – Woodbridge 47, Woodbridge 37

Hampton Roads 56, Norfolk Collegiate 50

Hayfield 50, Justice High School 35

Honaker 75, Patrick Henry 6

Langley 46, Yorktown 35

Lord Botetourt 57, William Fleming 52

Miller School 63, North Cross 27

Norfolk Christian School 66, Walsingham Academy 26

North Stafford 40, Brooke Point 38

Oakton 32, James Madison 24

Page County 54, Woodstock Central 51

Riverbend 52, Harrisonburg 48

Rural Retreat 51, Chilhowie 5

St. John’s, D.C. 59, Bishop O’Connell 34

St. Margaret’s 57, Cristo Rey Richmond 23

Strasburg 46, Clarke County 42

Trinity Christian School 38, Fredericksburg Christian 27

York 37, Smithfield 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.