Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 66, Lightridge 38
Broadwater Academy 50, Greenbrier Christian 44
Chancellor 79, James Monroe 42
Colgan 49, Potomac 37
Colonial Forge 38, Mountain View 29
Craig County 74, Narrows 23
Edison 49, Falls Church 42
Freedom – Woodbridge 47, Woodbridge 37
Hampton Roads 56, Norfolk Collegiate 50
Hayfield 50, Justice High School 35
Honaker 75, Patrick Henry 6
Langley 46, Yorktown 35
Lord Botetourt 57, William Fleming 52
Miller School 63, North Cross 27
Norfolk Christian School 66, Walsingham Academy 26
North Stafford 40, Brooke Point 38
Oakton 32, James Madison 24
Page County 54, Woodstock Central 51
Riverbend 52, Harrisonburg 48
Rural Retreat 51, Chilhowie 5
St. John’s, D.C. 59, Bishop O’Connell 34
St. Margaret’s 57, Cristo Rey Richmond 23
Strasburg 46, Clarke County 42
Trinity Christian School 38, Fredericksburg Christian 27
York 37, Smithfield 26
