WEC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $218.8 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.33 billion, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.89 billion.

