Weatherford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.90.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $417 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFRD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.