Watts Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.8 million.

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $547.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.1 million, or $7.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

