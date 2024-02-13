Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported profit of $82.5 million…

Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported profit of $82.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.06.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $536.3 million, or $13.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.28 billion.

