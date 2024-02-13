Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $82.5 million. On a per-share…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $82.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $2.06.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $536.3 million, or $13.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.