Waters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $216.2 million.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $819.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $642.2 million, or $10.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.05 per share.

