Waste Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $493 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 billion, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.43 billion.

