Waste Connections: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $126.8 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $126.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $762.8 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.02 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $8.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.