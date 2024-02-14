Wabtec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $215 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $215 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $815 million, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.68 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.05 billion to $10.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.