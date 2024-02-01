Wabash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported profit of $50.4 million in…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Thursday reported profit of $50.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $596.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $231.3 million, or $4.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

