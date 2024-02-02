W.W. Grainger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $395 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $7.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.03 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.83 billion, or $36.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.48 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $38 to $40.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion.

